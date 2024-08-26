Siri May Get A Sibling For Apple’s Robotic Devices

Apple may be working on a new AI personality, one that will be to the company’s upcoming robotics what Siri is to its iOS devices.

Siri has been Apple’s virtual assistant of choice since it debuted in 2011, answering questions, responding to prompts, and telling the occasional joke on iPhones and iPads ever since. With Apple rumored to be working on all-new AI-powered robotic devices, the company may be looking to give them an AI personality all their own.

The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who posted about it on X:

One vital piece of Apple’s robotic work is the creation of a personality. While Siri is the digital assistant on Apple’s current devices, the company is working on another humanlike interface based on GenAI. It could run on the tabletop and other future Apple robotics devices. August 25, 2024

Apple has been rumored to be moving in to robotics in the wake of killing off Project Titan, its effort to create an autonomous vehicle. The company is believed to be working on two different models, one which will be a table-top model with a display, and the other a mobile robot that can perform various tasks.

The switch into robotics makes sense for Apple, given the amount of time and money it invested in AI for the sake of Project Titan. Robotics, despite the inherent challenges involved, is likely seen as a category more firmly aligned with the rest of Apple’s business, and one where it can bring its innovation to bear.

It’s unclear if the new personality will be exclusively for the company’s robotic devices, or if it could eventually replace Siri altogether.