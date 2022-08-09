‘Significant Material Cost Increases’ Lead to Major Electric F-150 Price Hike

Ford is increasing the price of the F-150 Lightning by up to $8,500 as a result of ‘significant material cost increases.’

Automakers have been struggling to keep up with demand amid semiconductor shortages and supply chain issues, resulting in unfilled orders, productions delays, and constrained inventory. Those issues are impacting Ford’s production of the all-electric F-150 Lightning, driving up costs across the lineup.

Ford is adjusting the MSRP on the F-150 Lightning for the first time since it was revealed in May 2021 and has honored MSRP for all customer orders to date. Due to significant material cost increases and other factors, Ford has adjusted MSRP starting with the opening of the next wave of F-150 Lightning orders.

The company is reassuring users that existing orders will not be be impacted.

“Current order holders awaiting delivery are not impacted by these price adjustments,” said Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer, Model e. “We’ve announced pricing ahead of re-opening order banks so our reservation holders can make an informed decision around ordering a Lightning.”