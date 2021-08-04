’Significant Demand’ Forces Microsoft to Cancel Windows 365 Free Trial

Microsoft has canceled its free trial of Windows 365, as a result of “significant demand” for the new service.

Microsoft announced its “Cloud PC” service, Windows 365, roughly three weeks ago. The service is designed to allow almost anyone with a web browser to run Windows and its applications.

As we wrote when it was announced, the new services promises to upend and pose a major threat to the virtualization market. Virtualization — running a guest OS in a virtualized machine on the main computer — requires fairly fast hardware and plenty of memory. Duplicating that experience in the browser, with network speed being one of the only real limitations, stands to completely reimagine the experience.

It appears plenty of other people agree with that assessment, as Microsoft has been forced to stop its free trial due to significant demand.

We have seen unbelievable response to #Windows365 and need to pause our free trial program while we provision additional capacity. Sign up below to get notified when trials resume. https://t.co/Q05C7cBWMh — Scott Manchester (@RDS4U) August 3, 2021

Individuals looking to signup for a free trial once Microsoft catches up with demand can do so here.