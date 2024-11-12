Signal Improves Group Calls, Adds Videoconferencing Features

Signal, the world’s leading encrypted messaging platform, is making it much easier to launch group calls with its new call links feature.

Signal support group calls, but has always required users to create a group for each call, rather than providing a way for individuals to join a call on the fly. Call links are the company’s solution.

In the past, to start a group call in Signal you needed to first create a Signal group chat, then add people, and only then could you start a group call. Not anymore! Now, you can create a quick and easy link that anyone on Signal can use to join a call without having to join a Signal group chat first. To create a call link, open Signal on your phone or Desktop and navigate to the calls tab. Tap or click to create a call link. You can decide if you want to name your link and whether you want to have control over approving people who want to join or if anyone can join without approval. By default, you’ll have to approve people before they can join a call.

In addition to call links, the company is adding several additional features that improve the app’s videoconferencing features, putting it more on par with Zoom or Teams. The new features include a raise hand button, emoji reactions, dedicated calls tab, more options to view speakers and participants on Signal Desktop, and improved call settings.

Raise Hand Button

To make for a richer calling experience without disrupting the pace of conversation, you can use the new raise hand button or share emoji reactions. When multiple people raise their hands in a call, anyone in the call will be able to see the list of raised hands so that everyone can keep track of whose turn it is to speak. This way, everyone can weigh in without talking over each other when you ask all your friends for their opinion.

Emoji Reactions

Emoji reactions let you give some quick feedback to whatever is being said – celebrate someone’s good news, send some love, or tell everyone that your mind is blown without having to interrupt the speaker. And if enough people share the same emoji reaction in a short amount of time, you’ll see a fun emoji burst.

Dedicated Calls Tab, Speaker View Options, and Imrpoved Call Settings

You’ll now see a dedicated tab at the bottom of your phone screen or at the left-hand side of your Desktop app screen for all of your calls. You can much more easily see your call history, call people back, and manage your call links. You now also have more options for how you view call participants when calling via the Desktop app. You can now choose if you want to see them in Grid view, Sidebar view, or Speaker view. We’ve updated the call control buttons, making it easier to turn your camera and microphone on or off, manage your speaker source, and see who else is in a call.

Signal is already one of the most secure encrypted messaging platforms on the market, in use by the US Senate, EU Commission, and some US military units, thanks to the high level of security it provides. With these latest changes, Signal is clearly taking aim at more traditional videoconferencing platforms, such as Zoom, Teams, or Webex.

Given the benefits Signal already provides, bolstering its videoconferencing features is a good move for the platform and its users.