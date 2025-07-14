Microsoft 365 Apps on Windows 10 to End Updates in 2026

Microsoft’s recent announcement regarding the future of Microsoft 365 apps on Windows 10 has sent ripples through the tech industry, signaling a significant shift in how the company plans to manage its software ecosystem as older operating systems reach the end of their lifecycle.

With Windows 10 set to lose mainstream support on October 14, 2025, Microsoft has outlined a clear timeline for phasing out new feature updates for Microsoft 365 apps on this platform, pushing both businesses and individual users toward Windows 11.

As reported by The Verge, Microsoft will halt the delivery of new features for Microsoft 365 apps on Windows 10 starting in August 2026. This means that while security updates and critical fixes will continue for a limited period, users will no longer receive the latest enhancements or capabilities in apps like Word, Excel, and Outlook after that date. This decision is part of a broader strategy to encourage migration to newer systems, aligning with Microsoft’s focus on modernizing its user base.

A Strategic Push Toward Modernization

For IT administrators and enterprise leaders, this move underscores the urgency of planning upgrades well in advance. According to documentation from Microsoft Learn, Microsoft 365 apps will remain supported on Windows 10 until October 2028, but only with security updates and no new features after the 2026 cutoff. This extended security support offers a buffer for organizations with complex deployment schedules, yet it also highlights the risks of staying on an outdated OS beyond 2025, when Windows 10 itself will no longer receive updates.

The implications are particularly stark for businesses still reliant on Windows 10, which remains one of the most widely used operating systems globally. Delaying an upgrade could mean missing out on productivity tools and innovations tailored for Windows 11, potentially impacting competitiveness. Microsoft’s messaging is clear: the future of its productivity suite is tied to its latest OS, and stragglers risk being left behind.

Balancing Security and Innovation

From a security standpoint, Microsoft’s commitment to providing updates for Microsoft 365 apps until 2028 offers some reassurance, as noted in the detailed guidance on Microsoft Learn. However, without new features, users may find themselves stuck with stagnant tools that fail to meet evolving workplace demands. This creates a dual challenge for IT departments—ensuring systems remain secure while also justifying the cost and effort of an OS upgrade.

For consumers, the impact may be less immediate but no less significant. Many home users rely on Microsoft 365 for personal productivity, and the lack of new features could push them toward alternative solutions if upgrading to Windows 11 isn’t feasible due to hardware constraints or cost. The Verge points out that this decision is a deliberate nudge from Microsoft, designed to accelerate adoption of its newer platform.

Looking Ahead to 2026 and Beyond

Ultimately, Microsoft’s strategy reflects a broader trend in the tech industry toward rapid obsolescence of older systems in favor of cloud-integrated, AI-driven environments. Windows 11, with its tighter integration of Microsoft 365 and features like Copilot, represents the company’s vision for the future. Businesses and users alike must weigh the costs of inertia against the benefits of staying current.

As the 2026 deadline approaches, the conversation will likely shift from whether to upgrade to how quickly it can be done. Microsoft has laid out its roadmap, and now it’s up to its vast user base to follow—or risk being left behind in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.