Signal Adding Privacy-Focused Cryptocurrency Payments

Signal messaging app is adding payments, using the MobileCoin cryptocurrency and wallet.

Signal is widely considered to be the most private messaging platform available. It’s used by the US Senate, the EU Commission and various US military units. The platform provides end-to-end encryption, and has seen a major boost in popularity as a result of Facebook’s privacy blunder with WhatsApp.

Signal is now looking to add payment processing, in a bid to better compete with WhatsApp, Apple iMessage and others. In keeping with its privacy roots, the company is integrating a privacy-focused cryptocurrency and wallet.

Signal Payments makes it easy to link a MobileCoin wallet to Signal so you can start sending funds to friends and family, receive funds from them, keep track of your balance, and review your transaction history with a simple interface. As always, our goal is to keep your data in your hands rather than ours; MobileCoin’s design means Signal does not have access to your balance, full transaction history, or funds. You can also transfer your funds at any time if you want to switch to another app or service.

The feature is currently in beta, and Signal actively wants feedbackfrom users.