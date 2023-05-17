Shopify Sells Its Logistics Business and Lays Off 20% of Staff

Shopify is calling it quits on its logistics business, selling it, and laying off some 20% of its workforce.

Shopify purchased Deliverr in May 2022 with the goal of challenging Amazon and Walmart in the e-commerce logistics business. Things have not gone according to plan, with the company is now selling Deliverr to Flexport.

CEO Tobi Lutke said the deal found the perfect home for Shopify Logistics, including Deliverr:

Flexport, led by CEO Dave Clark and Founder Ryan Petersen, is the best builder and operator in the world of logistics. Contributing our work to Flexport, under the leadership of Harish Abbott, allows everything about Shopify Logistics to be more ambitious and global in nature. Making the global supply chains efficient and software addressable is Flexport’s main quest and so this is the perfect home for this part of Shopify.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Shopify is also selling its 6 River Systems warehouse robotics division to Ocado Group, an automated grocery-fulfillment company in the UK. The outlet also reported Shopify plans to lay off 20% of its staff following the sales.

In his blog post, Lutke says the company periodically must look at its main quest vs side quests and refocus on what’s important. That’s not to say that side quests can’t be important, but they must help further the company’s main quest to continue to make sense. It was this reevaluation that helped lead it to divest itself of its logistics business: