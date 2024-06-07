Shopify Is Acquiring the Team Behind Slack Alternative Threads

The team behind Threads, the Slack alternative that launched in 2019, have announced that they have accepted a buyout offer from Shopify.

While not as well known as Slack, and overshadowed by Meta’s Threads, the Threads in question is a Slack competitor aimed at business communication. The company benefited significantly from the launch of Meta’s Threads, since the Slack alternative owns Threads.com, as opposed to Meta’s Threads.net.

In the wake of Meta’s Threads, the Slack alternative received multiple buyout offers before ultimately settling on Shopify. The company posted the announcement on their website.

There are a million feelings and thoughts from this journey, but nothing more than gratitude to all of our users and customers for building with us, our investors for their unwavering support and guidance, and all of our friends and family who put up with the late nights, canceled plans, and the general roller coaster that is startup life.

To our customers and users who have been asking, here’s how we got here:

It all started with the rise of Instagram Threads, which presented us with the opportunity to sell our domains.

Around the same time, a handful of companies approached us, wondering if we would be open to an acquisition. When this happened in the past, we would politely decline. However, this time, things were different. We weren’t that excited about the time it would take to invest in a rebrand, and with mind-warping technological advances now being a commodity, we were excited about joining a place where we could tinker at scale.

Each company we chatted with was incredible. However, what ultimately led us to choose Shopify over others was their culture; two distinct things in particular:

Craft-obsessed. Their obsession with not just building the right thing but also building it the right way was inspiring. Sacrifice shows priority, and hearing stories about some of the hard decisions they made to ensure that what they ship is robust, scalable, and trustworthy, even at the cost of short-term metric gains, really proved that their obsession with craft was much more than a feel-good slogan.

For entrepreneurs, by entrepreneurs. Just about every product and engineering leader was an ex-founder who grinded for years to turn nothing into something. They all still had that air of resilience, obsession with the details at every part of the stack, and a compelling vision of the future for whatever they were working on. The Threads team is also made up of ex-founders and startup folks, so the entrepreneurial focus at Shopify made it clear that it would be the best environment for us to grow and thrive..

We are all very excited for this next chapter and are grateful for all of the support we’ve received over the years from those who believed in us. As always, thanks for (th)reading.

The Threads Team