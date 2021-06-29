Shopify Announces 0% Revenue Sharing on First $1 Million in Sales

Shopify is dropping its revenue cut for developers that earn less than $1 million annually, in a move that rivals other tech platforms.

Shopify is one of the most popular e-commerce platforms, powering some $120 billion in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) in 2020. Until now, the company took a 20% revenue commission, but the company is waiving that for smaller developers.

Developers who build for the Shopify App Store will now pay 0% revenue share for the first $1M they earn annually on the platform starting on August 1. That’s down from 20%. The $1M benchmark resets annually.

The same 0% revenue share model will also be available to Theme Store developers.

The announcement follows similar moves by Google, Apple and Amazon as app ecosystems are increasingly under scrutiny by regulators. Whatever the motivation, the move will certainly help small developers.