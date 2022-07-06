Shared Cloud Infrastructure Spending Poised to Surpass Non-Cloud for the First Time

According to a new report, cloud shared infrastructure spending in 2022 is poised to surpass spending for non-cloud IT infrastructure for the first time ever.

Companies have been racing to embrace cloud computing, with the pandemic and remote work being a major accelerator. The top three providers have seen massive growth, but spending in the general market has continued at an impressive pace. According to IDC, shared cloud infrastructure spending will surpass non-cloud spending for the first time ever in 2022.

“Spending on shared cloud infrastructure reached $12.5 billion in the quarter, increasing 15.7% compared to a year ago,” the company writes. “IDC expects to see continuously strong demand for shared cloud infrastructure with spending expected to surpass non-cloud infrastructure spending in 2022 for the first time. Spending on dedicated cloud infrastructure increased 20.5% year over year in 1Q22 to $5.9 billion. Of the total dedicated cloud infrastructure, 47.8% was deployed on customer premises.”

As we covered yesterday, a report from Synergy Research Group shows that the top three providers — AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud — accounted for 65% of what was spent on cloud computing in general in the first quarter of 2022. IDC’s report is further good news for the Big Three, as Synergy concluded they would continue to dominate the market for the foreseeable future.