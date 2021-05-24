ServiceNow Expands Microsoft Partnership to Protect Data

ServiceNow is extending its partnership with Microsoft to help protect organization’s data.

ServiceNow provides a cloud-based, SaaS platform that provides workflows for organizations. As pandemic and post-pandemic hybrid workflows become the norm, secure, digital workflows are more important than ever.

The company is expanding its partnership with Microsoft to include Microsoft Azure Sentinel, Microsoft Threat & Vulnerability Management, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft SharePoint. The integration will allow data from Microsoft’s service to be pulled into ServiceNow for analysis.

“Nearly 80 percent of the Fortune 500 rely on ServiceNow’s ‘platform of platforms’,” said Lou Fiorello, VP & GM of Security Products, ServiceNow. “More and more, customers are seeing the value of running security operations processes on the platform, leveraging enterprise business context, and automating workflows across the enterprise in real‑time. The powerful new integrations announced today tie Microsoft’s security products into the ServiceNow Security Operations ecosystem, helping security teams gain the context needed to prioritize and act on security incidents faster and more efficiently than ever.”

“In an increasingly hostile world, the only real competition is the bad actors and nation state adversaries,” said Eric Doerr, VP Cloud Security at Microsoft Corp. “Our integrations with Microsoft Security Solutions and ServiceNow Security Operations products enables customers to gain system‑wide visibility, automate security workflows, and respond rapidly to incidents to build a safer and more secure world for all.