Why Service Consolidation is the Future of Managed IT

In today’s marketplace, technology is the backbone of growth and innovation. Corporations need more than an IT management partner; they need a provider that can offer consolidated, best-of-breed Enterprise Solutions (SP), Managed Services & Security Services (MSP/MSSP), and Cybersecurity services. Identifying this need in the marketplace and the opportunities therein guide Calian ITC Solutions’ unique combination of best-of-breed manufactures managed by one partner that frees CIOs and CISOs from compromise. You know the old saying: “Nobody gets fired for buying IBM.”

The Case for Managed IT

Most managed security service providers tend to focus on one thing or the other. It’s either threat hunting or NOC/SOC—and hardly ever a comprehensive suite of network and security services. This is where ITC Solutions is different. It has a cohesive managed security portfolio that combines a comprehensive platform, network, cloud, and data services. With digital transformation, distributed workforces, geopolitical threats, natural disasters, and sophisticated cyber threats, enterprises need IT providers who can build and protect their servers and data.

Calian ITC Solutions uses tested, Gartner-informed solutions in their stack, and has strong relationships with Crowdstrike, Palo Alto, XSoar, Cisco, Okta, AT&T Cybersecurity, Microsoft, VMWARE, Dell and Nutanix.

“Environments are only getting more complex, and the threat landscape more sophisticated. Networks need constant detection, monitoring, testing, and response,” says Faisal Bhutto, SVP of Cloud and Cybersecurity at Calian. “So customers are gravitating towards providers who can be partners and provide the attention, expertise, and level of detail that only MSP/MSSP consolidation can provide.”

Some of the industry-leading features of Calian’s ITC Solutions offering include:

XaaS—Everything as a Service—comprehensive 24/7/365 coverage of cybersecurity, communications, connectivity, workstation, systems, and productivity for clients

Complete NIST framework guided coverage of all cybersecurity managed services

Hybrid, cloud, on-and-off premises enterprise data and networking solutions

A list of assessments, including ransomware, vulnerability, technical, and many others to test your environments on a regular basis

In Conclusion

Modern threats need modern solutions, and compromising quality for simplicity is no longer viable. Customers are looking for providers who can offer a strong mix of both—one who can provide the framework to drive the business forward while protecting the gains that they have made. The more managed IT providers understand this trend, the better equipped they’ll be to give customers what they want and need.