Latest SEO Trends You Need to Know About

In the digital age, it’s becoming harder and harder to not only attract customers but get their attention in the first place. The truth is, as much as the consumer has more access to more options than ever before, they are also being bombarded with more and more advertisements. Because of this, consumers are developing better skills at understanding what an advertisement is which makes customer conversion even harder.

For marketing and advertising departments, it’s not just about getting in front of a potential customer – it’s about convincing a potential customer that they should invest. This is where the power of effective SEO can come into play. There are two styles of SEO that companies can use, organic and paid SEO.

SEO stands for Search Engine Optimization, and it does exactly this. SEO focuses on optimizing the experience a customer has to interact by connecting to the particular brand through a search engine like Google. This in itself is a challenge when you look at the fact that average queries in Google’s search engine can have literally millions of results.

The job of effective SEO is to present a brand to a potential customer by giving it a higher ranking in Google’s search engine. There are paid SEO schemes where brands can purchase a better ranking, and then there is organic SEO. Organic is typically seen as the more successful, however, it takes considerably more work.

Organic SEO is a process by which a brand enriches its online presence raising its value in Google’s search algorithm. The more valuable that Google views brands the higher ranking that brand will receive in related search results.

SEO Trends to be Aware of

SEO is constantly changing and evolving because it is closely tied to the development of technology to allow greater access to consumers. As a consumer’s relationship to information evolves, so does SEO and its best practices. Here are some of the most important trends to be aware of in SEO.

Always Create Relevant Content

SEO revolves around the concept of what it takes to become valuable in Google’s algorithm, and this is part of what makes SEO such a profitable endeavor. To increase in value, there have to be a lot of factors in place. For example, on-page optimization connects keywords and phrases to the related engine searches for that particular market. Written content, like blogs, provides more content for potential customers to find when Googling questions that relate to a given service or good.

The great thing about organic SEO done right is that it not only increases Google’s ranking, but it creates valuable content that customers appreciate. For example, a company that services beekeepers would benefit from SEO content that looked like several blog-style articles that related to common concerns beekeepers have. With the proper keywords and backlinks, these articles will be recognized by Google, but they will also help service a targeted audience.

Cell Phone Compatibility

Cell phone compatibility is becoming a very important part of having quality SEO. With more and more people using their cell phones to do everything from paying their bills to shopping for common household items, cell phone compatibility is no longer negotiable. The good news is that most website developers or even out-of-the-box options like Squarespace or Wix offer cell phone compatibility as a service.

Long Content is Good

Remember, SEO is about being recognized as quality by Google’s search engine, and one factor that Google observes is written content. Longer form content that is good quality will not only be appreciated by potential customers but also potentially shared. All of these interactions are recognized by Google’s algorithm and play an important role in SEO.

Images and Video

While SEO content can be a variety of different things from PR content to long form articles, to on-page optimization, video and images are beginning to play an important role. High-quality video and image content are an indicator of quality assurance for potential customers, and high-quality media that can help improve SEO.

Video in general is becoming more and more popular as access to creating quality content is growing and expanding. Social media platforms like TikTok and massive video creation platforms like YouTube are proof that this market works. By adding high-quality images and videos to your SEO campaigns, you won’t just win over potential customers who recognize this as a sign of brand quality, but you will improve your ranking as well.

Conclusion

SEO is one of the most beneficial tools that a business can invest in when it comes to furthering its marketing and advertising. The good news is that you don’t have to do this alone if you lack the knowledge or expertise. Using a Google Ads agency to help you understand the differentiation between more traditional advertisements and the power of SEO can help to boost your company toward your goals.