SEO Experts Debate the Good, Bad, and Ugly of AI Content

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to revolutionize industries across the board, its role in content creation has sparked a passionate debate among SEO experts. While AI offers unprecedented speed and scalability in generating content, concerns over quality, authenticity, and long-term effectiveness have led to a divided community as discussed in a recent LinkedIn post.

This conversation has become a battleground where SEO professionals weigh the benefits and drawbacks of integrating AI into content strategies. In this deep-dive article, we explore the diverse perspectives on AI-generated content, capturing the ongoing debate among industry experts.

The Promise of AI in SEO

AI’s ability to generate content at scale is one of its most significant selling points. For businesses looking to produce large volumes of content quickly, AI tools like ChatGPT, Jasper.ai, and others have become invaluable. These tools can churn out articles, product descriptions, and even social media posts in a fraction of the time it would take a human writer.

Todd Mintz, a PPC and SEM expert, emphasizes the potential of AI when used correctly: “The art of using AI to enhance (but not replace) people-written content is what’s being completely missed here.” Mintz highlights that AI should be a complementary tool, augmenting human creativity rather than replacing it. His viewpoint suggests that when used thoughtfully, AI can significantly boost productivity without compromising the quality that human insight brings.

Jeff Coyle, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at MarketMuse, expands on this idea, arguing that AI can help SEO and content strategists become the stars of the future by handling routine tasks. “SEO and Content Strategists are as much the stars of tomorrow as the subject-matter expert is today for all the wrong steps taken. Yup,” says Coyle, implying that AI can liberate human experts from mundane tasks, allowing them to focus on strategy and innovation. This sentiment is echoed by Richard Kimber, an organic strategy specialist, who says, “AI-written content has a part to play in the SEO strategy, but it should be used wisely. CMOs understand this, and the smart ones know that balance is key.”

The Downside: Quality and Authenticity Concerns

However, not everyone is convinced that AI is the panacea for content creation. Critics argue that AI-generated content often lacks the depth, relevance, and emotional resonance required to engage audiences truly. Andrew Shotland, an SEO consultant for multi-location brands, draws a vivid analogy: “Anyone can unclog a toilet, but wouldn’t you rather have a pro do that for you and make sure it’s done right?” This sentiment reflects the skepticism surrounding AI’s ability to handle nuanced tasks that require human expertise.

Eli Schwartz, author of “Product-Led SEO,” adds a layer of humor to the debate, questioning AI’s capability in more complex, human-centered tasks: “Does AI unclog toilets yet?” This light-hearted comment underscores a broader concern that AI, despite its advanced algorithms, cannot yet replicate the human touch in all aspects of content creation.

Kristine Schachinger, an SEO consultant with a focus on technical SEO and Google penalty recovery, warns of the potential pitfalls of relying too heavily on AI. She humorously references research showing that plumbing is an AI-resistant field, drawing a parallel to SEO: “No, it seems the research shows plumbing is a very AI-resistant field—and yes, there was really research on this LOL.” Schachinger’s point is that certain fields—SEO included—require a level of human intuition and expertise that AI has yet to master.

Christina Romano, a content editor and strategist, brings up another critical issue: the editing and clean-up required after AI-generated content is produced. “Similarly, content editors (many of whom have been laid off as companies shift budget priorities to AI) will be needed to clean up the ‘writing’!” Romano’s insight highlights the often-overlooked labor involved in refining AI content to meet quality standards, suggesting that the purported efficiency gains of AI may be overstated when the full process is considered.

The Ugly: Risks of Overreliance on AI

The most significant risk of relying on AI for content creation is the potential for “AI hallucinations”—instances where AI generates content that is factually incorrect or nonsensical. Jordan Quaglietta, an SEO Manager, warns of the dangers of cutting corners: “Too many AI hallucinations and not enough reviewing/editing. Going the cheap route costs more in the long run.” This highlights the importance of human oversight in ensuring the accuracy and quality of AI-generated content.

Carl Baumeister, an SEO expert, raises another critical issue: the potential for Google and other search engines to detect and penalize AI-generated content. “Plus, you’ve got Google now able in many cases to detect and penalize AI-generated content, probably even the AI that is billed as undetectable,” says Baumeister. This concern is shared by many in the SEO community, who worry that over-reliance on AI could lead to a drop in search rankings and a loss of credibility. Peter Rota, another SEO specialist, echoes this concern: “I call that job security lol,” suggesting that the need to fix AI’s mistakes may actually create more work for human SEO experts.

Vishal Batish, a project strategist, also warns of the potential for AI to generate content that leads to issues with plagiarism and content duplication. “Utilizing AI for mass content generation could lead to issues with plagiarism and content duplication,” he notes, emphasizing the need for careful oversight when using AI tools. This point is particularly relevant as search engines like Google continue to refine their algorithms to detect and penalize low-quality or duplicate content.

Abbas Khan, a B2C brand consultant, provides a more philosophical take on the issue, stressing the importance of emotional connection in content: “They don’t realize that people have an emotional connection with words. Even a single missing word in a paragraph can frustrate them and lead them to leave the website. Over time, people will become aware of the tone used by AI, and a sudden drop in interest could lead to AI’s downfall.” Khan’s perspective suggests that while AI may excel at generating content, it struggles to replicate the subtle nuances that make content truly engaging.

The Middle Ground: Combining AI with Human Expertise

Despite the challenges, there is a consensus among some experts that AI can be a valuable tool when used in conjunction with human expertise. Eli Schwartz reiterates that while AI can assist in content creation, it cannot replace the emotional connection that human writers bring to the table: “People have an emotional connection with words. Even a single missing word in a paragraph can frustrate them and lead them to leave the website.”

Sudeshna Roy, a content strategist, advocates for a balanced approach: “Producing content at scale doesn’t mean compromising quality and mass-producing sub-par articles using AI. It means having the right foundations and scalable processes that leverage AI and human creativity both.” Roy’s perspective underscores the importance of integrating AI into a well-thought-out content strategy that prioritizes quality and audience engagement.

John Black, a direct response growth marketer, also emphasizes the irreplaceable nature of human creativity: “Nothing will replace the art of copywriting, and solving a problem someone is searching for with the content strategy you have. If you get the outcome from AI, then great, but knowing what to write and how to get there is where the science is.”

Scott McKay, founder of Prime Web Design, points out the persistent desire for a “one-click solution” in marketing: “Seems like there’s this persistent, underlying dream or hope that there’s a one-click solution to marketing out there that requires no humans and is super cheap. If we suppose that the one-click solution exists, everyone will use it thereby nullifying its effectiveness, and we’re back to human experts again.” McKay’s observation reflects a broader industry sentiment that while AI can be a powerful tool, it is not a panacea.

The Future of AI in SEO: A Cautious Optimism

As AI technology continues to advance, its role in SEO and content creation will likely expand. However, experts caution against viewing AI as a silver bullet. Greg Shuey, a seasoned SEO professional, humorously notes, “It will keep all of us in business,” implying that the challenges AI presents will ensure ongoing demand for human expertise.

Taylor Scher, an SEO consultant, predicts a wave of “SEO emergency” situations as companies realize the limitations of relying too heavily on AI. “I think we’re going to see a lot of recovery missions for websites putting too much blind faith into mass-produced AI content,” says Scher. His prediction underscores the importance of a balanced approach to AI in SEO, one that combines the speed and efficiency of AI with the strategic insight and creativity of human experts.

Adam Gent, a B2B SEO specialist, is preparing for this future by refining his content strategy systems: “Got my content inventory process and content plan systems all fired up. Let’s go!!!” Gent’s enthusiasm reflects a broader industry trend toward developing more sophisticated approaches to content strategy that leverage both AI and human creativity.

Dennis Goedegebuure, a strategic marketing leader, offers a pragmatic take: “By then, the CMO has already moved on, not her/his problem anymore,” pointing out that the rapid pace of AI development often leaves traditional marketing roles scrambling to catch up. This highlights the need for ongoing education and adaptation in the SEO field as AI continues to evolve.

Debate is Far From Settled

The debate over AI-generated content in SEO is far from settled. While AI offers exciting possibilities for scaling content production and optimizing SEO strategies, it also presents significant challenges, particularly regarding quality, authenticity, and long-term effectiveness. As the technology continues to evolve, SEO experts will need to strike a delicate balance between leveraging AI’s capabilities and maintaining the human touch that ultimately drives engagement and builds trust with audiences.

In the words of Nate Tower, president at Perrill, “SEO is alive and well—but let’s kill off ‘bad’ SEO, then we can all say that terrible SEO is in fact dead. Long live great SEO / GSO!” The future of SEO may well depend on how skillfully the industry navigates this complex and evolving landscape. For now, it seems clear that while AI has a role to play, it is the human element that will continue to drive the field forward.