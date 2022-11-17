Senators Want the FTC to Investigate Twitter’s Security and Take Action

US senators are asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Twitter’s security in the wake of mass layoffs.

Since Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, the new CEO has laid off roughly half the staff. The security team has likewise suffered significant losses, including among its leadership. According to ABC News, senators are asking FTC chair Lina Khan to investigate the social media company to ensure it is meeting its security commitments and abiding by consumer-protection laws.

The senators want to ensure there are not “any breaches or business practices that are unfair or deceptive.”

In particular, the lawmakers are concerned over agreements Twitter has with the government that were made in the wake of previous data security issues.

According to the letter they sent to Khan, the senators expressed concerned that Musk “has taken alarming steps that have undermined the integrity and safety of the platform, and announced new features despite clear warnings those changes would be abused for fraud, scams and dangerous impersonation.”

“Users are already facing the serious repercussions of this growth-at-all-costs strategy,” they added.

The senators’ letter is just the latest challenge Musk is facing in his initial weeks as Twitter’s new CEO. Only time will tell if he is successful, or if the company will crumble under the pressure it is enduring.