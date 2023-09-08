Senators Propose Bipartisan Framework for AI Regulation

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Josh Hawley are working together to unveil a bipartisan framework for AI regulation.

AI is one of the most revolutionary technological advancements but also one of the most controversial. Critics are concerned by the threat an out-of-control AI could pose to humanity, but even in more mundane matters, there are copyright and intellectual property concerns revolving around AI.

According to The New York Times, Senators Blumenthal and Hawley are preparing to unveil a framework that will allow for the regulation of AI. The two senators, who lead the Senate judiciary’s subcommittee for privacy, technology, and law, said their framework will cover everything from privacy to civil rights to data transparency. The framework will also provide for federal oversight and audits of AI systems.

“We are really moving very forcefully and promptly toward legislation,” said Mr. Blumenthal, who chairs the subcommittee. “Our goal is not only to educate and inform the public but to reach very specific and definite results.”