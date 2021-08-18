Senators Calling for FTC Investigation Into Tesla’s Self-Driving Claims

Senators Edward J. Markey and Richard Blumenthal have called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate Tesla’s marketing claims.

Tesla has been touting its Autopilot and Full-Self Driving (FSD) features, but the reality hasn’t quite lived up to the description. In fact, Consumer Reports found Tesla’s software was “easily tricked.”

The issues have caught the attention of Senators Markey and Blumenthal, and they are urging the FTC to investigate.

“Tesla’s marketing has repeatedly overstated the capabilities of its vehicles, and these statements increasingly pose a threat to motorists and other users of the road,” wrote the senators to FTC Chair Lina Khan. “Accordingly, we urge you to open an investigation into potentially deceptive and unfair practices in Tesla’s advertising and marketing of its driving automation systems and take appropriate enforcement action to ensure the safety of all drivers on the road.”

“[T]here are no fully autonomous vehicles currently available on the market,” the senators continued, stressing the limitations of Tesla’s Autopilot and FSD technology. “Understanding these limitations is essential, for when drivers’ expectations exceed their vehicle’s capabilities, serious and fatal accidents can and do result.”