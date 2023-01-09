Senator Mark Warner Wants to ‘Restart Antitrust’ Legislation

After a contentious start for the new Congress, Senator Mark Warner is ready to “restart antitrust” legislation.

The US has been increasingly trying to reign in Big Tech’s influence and power, but efforts have largely stalled. Senator Warner is determined to get the process going again.

“Let’s restart antitrust,” Warner (D., Va.) told MarketWatch on Monday. “Lessons were learned [in 2022] and we can break through with kids legislation. Can’t we at least agree on kids safety?”

In particular, Senator Warner wants to take aim at Section 230, the legislation that protects online platforms from legal liability resulting from the speech or actions of their users.

“Section 230 has been this vast, get-out-of-jail free card,” Warner said,

Warner also indicated improved interoperability between online platforms could be a main goal, as well preventing Big Tech companies from preferring their own products and services over those of competitors.

The EU has already unveiled its Digital Markets Act (DMA) that achieves much of what Warner hopes to. Only time will tell if the US can pass similar legislation.