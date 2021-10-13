Semiconductor Shortage May Disrupt iPhone 13 Supply

The semiconductor shortage may take a toll on Apple’s new iPhone 13, impacting the all important holiday sales season.

The semiconductor shortage has impacted companies across industries. Even Apple, a company renowned for its supply chain management, is feeling the pressure.

According to Bloomberg, via Reuters, the company may cut iPhone 13 production by as many as 10 million units. Despite the potential cuts, some analysts are maintaining their outlook in iPhone 13 sales, believing they will rebound next year.

“Apple enjoys market-leading customer retention/loyalty such that any delay in production just pushes iPhone sales into future quarters,” Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note, according to Reuters.

The bigger takeaway is just how persistent the semiconductor shortage is. If Apple is being impacted to this degree, even with their supply chain management and economy of scale, other companies are likely to be impacted even more.