SEC Fines JPMorgan $151 Million for Multiple Violations

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced that JPMorgan has been fined $151 million to resolve multiple issues in which the company violated the law.

The SEC took action against two JPMorgan affiliates, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (JPMS) and J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (JPMIM). The two affiliates were fined over “five separate enforcement actions for failures including misleading disclosures to investors, breach of fiduciary duty, prohibited joint transactions and principal trades, and failures to make recommendations in the best interest of customers.”

The two affiliates did not admit or deny the SEC’s findings, but they agreed to the $151 million. The sum is divided between penalties and voluntary payments to investors for four of the cases, while there were no penalties imposed in the fifth.

“JP Morgan’s conduct across multiple business lines violated various laws designed to protect investors from the risks of self-dealing and conflicts of interest,” said Sanjay Wadhwa, Acting Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement. “With today’s settlements, which include multiple self-reports and large voluntary payments to harmed investors, JP Morgan is being held accountable for its regulatory failures.”

The SEC found the two affiliates guilty of the following violations: