Seattle Council Approves Tax Overhaul Targeting Amazon, Faces 2025 Vote

In a move that could reshape Seattle’s economic framework, the City Council has approved a sweeping overhaul of the city’s business and occupation (B&O) tax, aiming to alleviate burdens on small enterprises while imposing steeper levies on corporate giants. The legislation, passed on August 4, 2025, eliminates B&O taxes entirely for businesses generating less than $5 million in annual revenue, a threshold that covers roughly 95% of the city’s companies. For those exceeding $1 billion in revenue—predominantly tech behemoths like Amazon and Microsoft—the tax rate would climb to 0.7% on service-related income, potentially generating an additional $90 million annually for city coffers.

This reform, spearheaded by Mayor Bruce Harrell, comes amid ongoing debates about fiscal equity in a city where tech-driven growth has exacerbated inequality. Proponents argue it fosters entrepreneurship by zeroing out taxes for mom-and-pop shops, allowing them to reinvest in operations rather than compliance. Critics, however, warn of unintended consequences, such as discouraging large firms from expanding locally or prompting relocations, echoing past tensions like Amazon’s 2018 headquarters search after a previous tax hike attempt.

A Voter Referendum Looms

Yet, the council’s decision isn’t final. Under Seattle’s charter, the measure heads to voters in November 2025, following a petition drive that gathered sufficient signatures to force a ballot initiative. This twist adds a layer of uncertainty, as public sentiment could swing based on economic conditions. According to reporting from GeekWire, council members voted 8-1 in favor, with only Councilmember Tammy Morales dissenting, citing concerns over insufficient revenue for social programs.

The proposal builds on Harrell’s June 2025 pitch, which framed the tax as a “progressive” adjustment to fund housing, transportation, and climate initiatives without broadly increasing burdens. Data from city analyses suggest the hike would affect about 100 companies, many in tech and finance, while exempting over 20,000 smaller entities. This targeted approach contrasts with Washington’s broader state-level tax increases earlier in 2025, which sparked fears among tech leaders about the region’s competitiveness, as detailed in a GeekWire analysis from April.

Industry Reactions and Historical Echoes

Tech industry insiders are watching closely, recalling the 2020 JumpStart payroll tax that targeted high earners at big firms and faced legal challenges. Amazon, notably silent on the current proposal per GeekWire coverage from June 26, 2025, has historically flexed its influence in local politics, pausing construction projects in 2018 amid a similar debate. Smaller businesses, represented by groups like the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, have voiced support for the cuts, arguing they provide breathing room post-pandemic.

Scrutiny during council hearings, as reported by GeekWire on July 3, 2025, highlighted potential revenue shortfalls if large companies shift operations. Economists point to models suggesting a 0.1% to 0.2% GDP drag if relocations occur, though supporters counter with studies showing tax relief stimulates small-business hiring, potentially adding 5,000 jobs over five years.

Broader Implications for Tech Hubs

The voter referendum could set a precedent for other innovation hubs like San Francisco or Austin, where similar tax equity debates rage. If approved, Seattle’s model might inspire progressive reforms elsewhere, balancing growth with social investment. However, rejection could embolden business lobbies, signaling limits to anti-corporate sentiment.

Harrell’s administration, grappling with a $250 million budget deficit, views the tax as essential for sustainable funding. As noted in a Seattle Times opinion piece from two weeks ago, the gamble lies in whether voters prioritize small-business relief over fears of alienating tech titans. With primaries underway and turnout data from the Seattle Times indicating engaged electorates, the November ballot promises a high-stakes clash between equity advocates and economic pragmatists.

Looking Ahead to November

Industry analysts predict intense campaigning, with tech firms possibly funding opposition via independent expenditures, similar to patterns in the mayor’s race covered by the Seattle Times three days ago. For insiders, the outcome will test Seattle’s allure as a tech mecca amid rising costs and regulatory pressures.

Ultimately, this tax saga underscores the delicate balance cities must strike in nurturing innovation while addressing disparities—a challenge that will define urban economies in the coming decade.