Satya Nadella: ‘ChatGPT Coming Soon to Azure OpenAI Service’

Microsoft is working to bring ChatGPT to its Azure OpenAI service, according to a tweet by CEO Satya Nadella.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT took the AI world by storm, quickly establishing itself as one of the most advanced chat AIs to date. As one of the main investors in OpenAI, Microsoft has access to the company’s technology, and has already incorporated it as part of its Azure OpenAI Service. The company is preparing to take it a step further by rolling out ChatGPT as well.

ChatGPT is coming soon to the Azure OpenAI Service, which is now generally available, as we help customers apply the world’s most advanced AI models to their own business imperatives. https://t.co/kQwydRWWnZ — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) January 17, 2023

Eric Boyd, Corporate Vice President, AI Platform, provided more details in a Microsoft blog post:

With Azure OpenAI Service now generally available, more businesses can apply for access to the most advanced AI models in the world—including GPT-3.5, Codex, and DALL•E 2—backed by the trusted enterprise-grade capabilities and AI-optimized infrastructure of Microsoft Azure, to create cutting-edge applications. Customers will also be able to access ChatGPT—a fine-tuned version of GPT-3.5 that has been trained and runs inference on Azure AI infrastructure—through Azure OpenAI Service soon.

Microsoft is clearly going all-in on OpenAI and ChatGPT. The company is preparing to invest $10 billion in the AI firm and is looking for ways to integrate ChatGPT into its Bing search engine in an effort to challenge Google’s dominance.

Integrating ChatGPT into Azure OpenAI Service is a natural evolution of the company’s plans and investment.