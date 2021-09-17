Your Health Guide to Building Better Muscles

Working out alone isn’t always enough when your goal is to build strong muscles and achieve a better body.

Why? Because muscles need protein and meeting your daily intake is much easier with supplements. Different bodybuilding supplements may include protein shakes and creatine, to name just a few.

Some also use steroids as a performance-enhancing drug, but the effect of this isn’t without its costs. Instead of going for such compounds, SARMs or Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators are being touted as the more ideal alternative.

If you’ve never heard about it, read on to see what it’s all about?

What are SARMs?

Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs) are muscle-generating drugs that act similar to steroids. They also contain anabolic properties that help build muscles. However, the difference is that SARMS have reduced androgenic qualities which means it only binds to specific types of tissues.

Aside from helping build one’s muscles and bone density it also combats muscle wastage due to old age as well as osteoporosis.

Compared to steroids, it’s now the preferred supplement by many bodybuilders as it’s capable of boosting muscle development and performance without the long-term undesirable side effects.

How to Use SARMs to Build Muscles

Whether you’re new or are an expert at building muscles, SARMs are a great way to supplement your efforts. You can use it for maintenance or muscle growth such as bulking, or cutting up.

The key here is to use the right kind of SARMs for sale depending on what your purpose is. Otherwise, it may not prove as effective as you’d like to.

Although it also has side effects, the benefits more than outweigh them. Experts recommend starting with a low dose and then gradually increasing your dosage over time to allow your body to adjust to it.

Are They Legal?

Yes, SARMs are legal in the U.S. though considered experimental. As a DEA-controlled substance, users are recommended to be mindful when using it. It is also used to treat those who have breast or prostate cancer as well as Alzheimer’s disease.

SARMs vs Steroids

Since these two are very much similar, they’re often compared to each other. Although both work by binding to androgen receptors, there are a number of other factors where they’re completely different:

SARMs Steroids ● No such effects ● Men can develop breasts; for women, they can lose their feminine curves ● Improves both bones and muscles ● Muscles develop slower ● Much safer to use ● Linked to increased risks of certain cancers (e.g. prostate)

Key Takeaways

In conclusion, although little is known about SARMs at the moment, it has enough beneficial aspects that is great for you in the long run. It helps improve your muscles without the negative effects associated with compounds such as steroids.