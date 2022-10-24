SAP’s Russian Exit Delayed After Failing to Find a Buyer

SAP’s efforts to exit the Russian market by the end of the year have been delayed after the company failed to find a buyer.

Like many tech companies, SAP made the decision to pull out of Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. The company originally set a deadline of year’s end for the pullout but has failed to find a buyer for its Russian business, according to Reuters.

The issue is complicated by Russian legislation that could hold local employees liable for any contract violations, putting the company in a difficult position. On the one hand, it wants to withdraw from the market, but on the other hand, it doesn’t want to leave its current employees with legal issues if the pullout is mishandled and contracts go unfulfilled.

Nonetheless, SAP reiterated its intention to leave the Russian market as soon as possible.

“SAP is fully committed to winding down our business in Russia as quickly as possible,” an SAP spokesperson told Reuters. “Recent legal developments in Russia have, however, limited our options with regard to the final steps of our exit.”