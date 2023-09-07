SAP Is Buying LeanIX to Round Out Its Business Transformation Portfolio

SAP announced it has entered an agreement to purchase LeanIX, with a view to improving its business transformation portfolio.

LeanIX specializes in helping companies fully understand their IT application landscape and identify components that are on the verge of becoming obsolete, as well as plan out migration paths and road maps. The company has recently been rolling out AI features to further augment its abilities.

SAP sees an opportunity to integrate LeanIX with its existing offers to boost its ability to help customers with their business transformations.

“Systems and processes go hand in hand,” said Christian Klein, CEO and MemAndré Christber of the Executive Board of SAP SE. “Together with LeanIX, we want to offer a first-of-its-kind transformation suite to provide holistic support to our customers on their business transformation journeys. Building on our decades of expertise, we’ll embed generative AI to offer self-optimizing applications and processes that can help businesses achieve key goals such as maximizing cash flow while minimizing their environmental impact.”

“For more than a decade, we have pursued a relentless customer-centric approach, a commitment to superior usability and seamless ecosystem integration and have become a leader in the enterprise architecture management category,” said André Christ, CEO and co-founder, LeanIX. “Our strategy is to empower organizations to continuously transform in a rapidly changing business environment. With an integrated, comprehensive view of IT applications and business processes we speed up modernization and reduce transformation risks for our customers, and also secure their ability to adapt to technology shifts such as cloud and AI.”

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, pending regulatory approval. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.