San Francisco Pulls Out All the Stops for Dreamforce, Impresses Attendees

The city of San Francisco pulled out all the stops in its efforts to impress Dreamforce attendees and appears to have succeeded.

In the lead up to Salesforce’s signature conference, CEO Marc Benioff had warned this year’s event could be the last in the city if homelessness or drug use posed a threat or issue for attendees.

According to SFGATE, it appears the city’s efforts were successful, with attendees and local businesses praising the environment and tone that was set.

“It was nice to see the olden days,” Jon Handlery of Handlery Hotel in Union Square told SFGATE. “The city was alive. The restaurants were jammed. I could see people waiting to get into Macy’s. This is who San Francisco is.”

“We ran similar occupancy at this hotel last year but there was more demand on the market and the rates were better,” Marriott Hotels general manager Clifton Clark said. “I talked to guests from Miami and Chicago, they were all positive about the show and were looking forward to coming back next year. I didn’t hear any negativity — they said it’s not like what they heard on the news.”

One hotel manager said a guest had even defended the city against the depictions they had seen on the news.