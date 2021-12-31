Samsung’s Foldable Phone Shipments Quadruple in 2021

Samsung has revealed data about its foldable phone business, saying it shipped four times the number of units in 2021 than in 2020.

Foldable phones are considered the next evolution of phone design. Smaller flip-style phones can be unfolded to rival larger smartphones, while large smartphones can be unfolded to rival a tablet.

Samsung has been on the forefront of the foldable device market, but the company has managed to triple the market growth most analyst expected it to achieve, shipping four times the number of devices in 2021 as 2020.

The company says foldable smartphone shipments will grow tenfold by 2023, and believes it is well-positioned to continue leading the market.