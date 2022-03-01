Samsung’s Exynos Chip Lags Hopelessly Behind Apple’s A-Series

Samsung’s Exynos chip was lauded as one of the best chances for the Android world to challenge Apple’s performance on smartphones…but that hasn’t happened.

Apple has long held the performance crown in the smartphone market. While all of the major smartphone makers rely on Arm-based chips, Apple’s long history of semiconductor design has paid dividends, allowing it to dominate performance benchmarks, and real-world performance.

Samsung’s Exynos 2200, which is one of the options in the company’s flagship Galaxy S22, was thought to be one of the best chances of dethroning Apple, or at least giving it a run for its money. Unlike Qualcomm’s Snapdragon, the Exynos 2200 chip is Samsung’s own design, giving it the ability to control “the whole widget,” much like Apple does.

Unfortunately, the Exynos 2200 simply doesn’t deliver the goods, according to MacWorld and its sister site, Tech Advisor. In benchmark after benchmark, the Exynos 2200 was only able to seriously challenge the iPhone 11, with its outdated A13 processor. Compared to the more recent A14 and A15, the Exynos 2200 doesn’t even come close.

Ultimately, with the poor showing of Samsung’s home-grown chip, it seems Google’s Tensor line of chips, may be the best chance of eventually challenging Apple.