Samsung users may finally get seamless Android updates, easing a major pain point with some of the world’s most popular smartphones.

Android, especially on Google’s own line of Pixel phones, has had the ability to download and install system updates in the background, without interfering with what the user is doing. Once the OS has updated to the latest version, the user is notified that a restart will be required to finish the update, which the user can perform when they’re ready.

Unfortunately, Samsung has never adopted the feature. As a result, Samsung’s phones have a much more obnoxious updating process that gets in the user’s way until it’s completed.

According to Android Central, Google may mandate that all OEM’s shipping Android 13 adopt A/B Seamless Updates. The report is based on a tweet by Mishaal Rahman, senior technical editor at Esper.

Finally! New devices launching with Android 13 MUST support virtual A/B, meaning it's all but guaranteed they'll also support Seamless Updates!



Will the Galaxy S23 be Samsung's first device to finally support Seamless Updates? 👀



Full details here: https://t.co/yWZauBNF2L — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 21, 2022

The news is likely to be a welcome improvement for Samsung users, although it will only apply to phones that ship with Android 13.