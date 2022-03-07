Samsung to Roll Out Update to Fix Throttling

Samsung plans to roll out an update that will fix throttling on its phones, following reports of more than 10,000 apps being throttled.

Samsung is the largest smartphone maker, with some of the fastest phones in the Android ecosystem. Unfortunately for many users, their phones were being throttled when running some of the most popular apps on the market.

The company has informed TechCrunch it plans on releasing an update that will stop the throttling, and allow customers to fully utilize the their phone’s performance.

“Our priority is to deliver the best mobile experience for consumers. We value the feedback we receive about our products and after careful consideration, we plan to roll out a software update soon so users can control the performance while running game apps,” a Samsung spokesperson told TC.

Initial reports indicated that Samsung was throttling a wide range of apps, including Microsoft Office, Netflix, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube Music, and more. Samsung has disputed this claim, however, saying games were the only apps impacted.

“The Game Optimizing Service (GOS) has been designed to help game apps achieve a great performance while managing device temperature effectively. GOS does not manage the performance of non-gaming apps,” the spokesperson said.

As we wrote in our initial coverage, it’s surprising Samsung opted to throttle its phones in the first place. Apple found itself in hot water for the very same thing although, in Apple’s defense, it was at least only throttling older hardware in an effort to improve its longevity. In Samsung’s case, it has been throttling its latest, flagship phones.

It remains to be seen if Samsung will face similar lawsuits as Apple faced…and lost.