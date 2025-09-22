Samsung to Launch Tri-Fold Smartphone in US by End of 2025

Samsung Electronics Co. is poised to redefine the foldable smartphone market with the imminent U.S. launch of its first tri-fold device, a move that could solidify its dominance in a category where innovation has been incremental. According to recent reports, the South Korean tech giant plans to introduce this groundbreaking phone before the end of 2025, featuring a design that unfolds into a tablet-like screen for enhanced multitasking. This development comes as Samsung seeks to outpace rivals amid slowing global smartphone sales, leveraging its years of experience in foldable technology since the original Galaxy Fold debuted in 2019.

Details emerging from industry insiders suggest the tri-fold model will boast a much larger display when fully expanded, potentially rivaling small tablets while maintaining a compact form when folded. Samsung has remained tight-lipped on exact specifications, but executives have hinted at advanced hinge mechanisms and improved durability to address past criticisms of foldables. The U.S. release is particularly significant, as it marks the first time such a device will be widely available in one of the world’s largest markets, potentially driving adoption among professionals who value productivity on the go.

Innovative Design and Technical Hurdles

While the tri-fold concept promises revolutionary usability, it isn’t without challenges. Reports indicate Samsung has invested heavily in refining the folding mechanism to minimize creases and ensure longevity, drawing on lessons from its Galaxy Z Fold series. A CNN Business article highlights how this launch is part of Samsung’s broader strategy to challenge Apple Inc., which has yet to enter the foldable arena meaningfully. The tri-fold’s screen could expand to over 10 inches, enabling seamless app splitting and video conferencing, features tailored for business users.

Competition in the foldable segment remains sparse in the U.S., giving Samsung a virtual monopoly for now. Chinese manufacturers like Huawei Technologies Co. have tri-fold models, but trade restrictions limit their American presence. Google’s Pixel Fold and other book-style devices from OnePlus offer alternatives, yet none match the tri-fold’s expansive form factor. As noted in a Digital Trends report, Samsung’s entry could arrive with “zero competition,” allowing it to set pricing and standards without immediate pushback.

Market Implications and Pricing Strategy

Analysts predict the tri-fold phone will command a premium price, likely starting above $2,000, positioning it as a luxury item for early adopters and enterprises. This aligns with Samsung’s recent gains in U.S. market share, where its foldables have chipped away at Apple’s dominance, per a CNBC analysis. The device’s launch could accelerate foldable adoption, which currently represents a small fraction of total smartphone sales but is growing rapidly in Asia.

Beyond hardware, Samsung is expected to integrate its Galaxy AI suite, enhancing features like real-time translation and photo editing on the larger canvas. However, supply chain constraints and high production costs might limit initial availability, potentially frustrating demand. Industry observers, including those from Tom’s Guide, speculate that a successful U.S. rollout could pressure Apple to expedite its own foldable plans, rumored for 2026 or later.

Future Outlook for Foldables

Looking ahead, Samsung’s tri-fold initiative underscores a shift toward more versatile mobile devices, blurring lines between phones and tablets. With patents for even more advanced folding tech, the company appears committed to leading this evolution. Yet, success hinges on consumer reception—will users embrace the bulkier design and higher cost? Early indicators from social media buzz and pre-launch leaks suggest enthusiasm, but real-world performance will be key.

As Samsung prepares for this pivotal release, it may also unveil complementary models like the Galaxy S26 Edge in early 2026, further diversifying its portfolio. This aggressive push, detailed in a CNN edition, positions Samsung not just as a manufacturer, but as a pioneer reshaping how we interact with technology in an increasingly mobile world.