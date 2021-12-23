Samsung S22 May Offer Google’s New Fuchsia OS

Samsung’s S22 line may be the first mainstream smartphone and tablet devices powered by Google’s new Fuchsia operating systems (OS).

Android may be the most widely-used mobile OS on the market, but Google has been working on its replacement, Fuchsia, for some time. The company only acknowledged the existence of Fuchsia in 2019, after working on it in secret.

According to reports, Fuchsia is designed to be Google’s end-all, be-all OS for all of its devices, including those with and without a screen. According to BGR, Samsung is preparing to offers its S22 devices, including a Note-like model, with Fuchsia.

As BGR points out, one of the biggest advantages of Fuchsia is seamless updates, a major downside of Google’s current Android OS. Whenever Google releases an Android update, it cannot simply push the update to all Android devices. Instead, it must rely on carriers and manufacturers to push the update to their phones. As a result, compared to Apple’s iOS/iPadOS, the installed Android base is much more fractured, with many users on older versions of the OS.

If the rumors are true and Samsung does make Fuchsia an option on S22 devices, it’s a safe bet other manufacturers will quickly follow suit.