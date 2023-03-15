Samsung Plans to Build World’s Largest Semiconductor “Mega Cluster”

Samsung is planning to invest $230 billion to build the world’s biggest semiconductor manufacturing “mega cluster.”

As semiconductors become more important across industries, the chip supply chain is increasingly becoming an area of national security concern for countries around the world. According to ABC News, Samsung’s plan is part of a South Korean national project to help establish the country as the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturing site.

The plan includes Samsung building the world’s single biggest chip-building base, and will take some 20 years to fully realize. Once the “mega cluster” is complete, in 2042, it will build a wide range of high-end chips, including both computer memory and logic chips.

“(South Korea) has world-class manufacturing capabilities and technologies in various high-tech industries such as semiconductors, secondary batteries, and displays, but (government) support and regulatory conditions have been insufficient,” the Trade Ministry said in a statement.

Samsung is already one of the world’s leading chipmakers. This expansion is sure to help it strengthen its position.