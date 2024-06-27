Samsung Offers $50 Credit to Celebrate ‘Samsung Galaxy Unpacked’

Samsung is offering users a $50 credit on a new phone to celebrate its “Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is slated for July 10 in Paris, Fance, and will showcase Samsung’s Galaxy AI.

The next frontier of Galaxy AI is coming. Prepare to discover the power of Galaxy AI, now infused into the latest Galaxy Z series and the entire Galaxy ecosystem. Get ready for a world of possibilities as we enter a new phase of mobile AI.

The company says that users who reserve a new Galaxy device anytime between the 25th and July 10 will be eligible to receive the credit.