Samsung Galaxy Phones Are Getting the February 2023 Update

Samsung’s Galaxy phones are finally getting the latest Android update, with the February 2023 update rolling out.

First noticed by SamMobile, Samsung is rolling out the February 2023 update to the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The update, with firmware version N98xBXXS5GWB1, is currently available to customers in Switzerland.

Samsung has not released details of what is included in the update, but it probably includes all the usual security fixes and improvements.

SamMobile believes the update will start rolling out in other European countries within the next few days, especially now that Samsung has the Galaxy S23 launch event behind it.