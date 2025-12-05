Samsung Forms Custom SoC Team for Galaxy Phones to Challenge Qualcomm

# Samsung’s Bold Bet on Homegrown Chips: Redefining the Smartphone Powerhouse

Samsung Electronics Co., the South Korean tech giant long known for its dominance in smartphones, is embarking on an ambitious journey to reclaim control over the heart of its devices: the processor. For years, Samsung has relied on a mix of its own Exynos chips and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors for its Galaxy lineup, but recent developments signal a shift toward fully in-house silicon tailored specifically for its products. This move could reshape how Samsung competes with rivals like Apple Inc., which has mastered the art of custom chip design with its A-series and M-series processors.

At the core of this strategy is the formation of a new “Custom SoC Development Team” within Samsung’s Device Solutions division. This team aims to design system-on-chips (SoCs) that are optimized from the ground up for Samsung’s smartphones, potentially leading to improvements in battery life, performance, and integration with features like Galaxy AI. The initiative reflects Samsung’s desire to break free from dependency on third-party suppliers and mirror Apple’s vertically integrated approach, where hardware and software are seamlessly aligned.

Industry observers note that this isn’t Samsung’s first foray into custom silicon. The company has produced Exynos chips for over a decade, but these have often lagged behind Qualcomm’s offerings in efficiency and power management, leading Samsung to use Snapdragon chips in many flagship models, especially in key markets like the U.S. Now, with the new team, Samsung appears committed to closing that gap.

The Catalyst for Change: Lessons from Past Struggles

The push for custom SoCs comes amid growing competition in the semiconductor arena. Samsung’s Exynos lineup has faced criticism for overheating and inconsistent performance, prompting the company to opt for Qualcomm processors in global variants of recent Galaxy S series phones. However, recent reports indicate that Samsung is doubling down on its semiconductor expertise, leveraging its foundry business to produce chips that could outperform current standards.

According to a report from Digital Trends, the Custom SoC Development Team is focused on creating processors that are “truly Samsung-made,” meaning they would be designed, manufactured, and optimized entirely within the company’s ecosystem. This could result in phones that offer superior battery efficiency and more advanced AI capabilities, areas where Apple has set the benchmark with its silicon.

Samsung’s history with chip development provides context for this renewed effort. In 2022, reports surfaced about a joint task force aimed at commercializing a Galaxy-exclusive chip by 2025, as noted in posts on X (formerly Twitter) from tech enthusiasts tracking the company’s moves. These discussions highlighted Samsung’s goal to surpass Apple Silicon, drawing on a team of about 1,000 employees from its semiconductor and smartphone divisions.

Strategic Shifts in a Competitive Arena

The timing of this initiative aligns with broader industry trends toward customization. As smartphones evolve into AI-driven devices, the need for specialized hardware becomes paramount. Samsung’s recent hosting of the Silicon Valley Future Wireless Summit 2025, as detailed in the Samsung Global Newsroom, underscored advancements in AI-based communication technologies, hinting at how custom chips could integrate with next-generation networks.

Moreover, Samsung’s collaboration with external partners, such as NVIDIA tapping its foundry for custom silicon in AI applications, positions the company as a formidable player in high-performance computing. A piece from Wccftech highlights this partnership, noting Samsung’s expertise in producing chips for demanding sectors like AI factories. This external validation could bolster internal efforts for mobile processors.

Internally, the Custom SoC team is housed under the System LSI Business unit, which oversees logic chip design. Reports from Sammy Fans describe this as a quiet but significant reorganization, aimed at fostering in-house capabilities to rival not just Apple but also Qualcomm, whose Snapdragon chips have powered many of Samsung’s top devices.

Technological Hurdles and Innovations Ahead

Developing custom SoCs is no small feat, involving challenges in architecture, power efficiency, and yield rates. Samsung’s past experiences with its 3nm process, used in the Exynos W1000 wearable chip, have built confidence, as per X posts from analysts like Anthony, who noted the company’s stable supply chain for the Exynos 2500 flagship processor expected in 2025. However, yield issues with the Exynos 2500 reportedly led Samsung to choose Snapdragon globally for the Galaxy S25 series, costing the LSI division an estimated $400 million, according to insights shared on X by user Fadhel.

To overcome these obstacles, Samsung is investing in advanced technologies like silicon photonics, which could enhance data transfer speeds in future chips. A news item from TrendForce reports Samsung ramping up R&D in Singapore for this technology, positioning it alongside leaders like TSMC in optical computing for AI demands.

The potential payoff is immense. Custom silicon could enable tighter integration of hardware with Samsung’s One UI software, leading to features like enhanced on-device AI processing without relying on cloud services. This mirrors Apple’s strategy, where custom chips allow for unique capabilities in photography, gaming, and machine learning.

Market Implications and Rival Responses

Samsung’s move could disrupt the smartphone supply chain, reducing reliance on Qualcomm and potentially lowering costs over time. As outlined in a MacRumors article from 2023, Samsung has long planned to develop custom processors for both mobile and PC markets to challenge Apple’s dominance. This ambition is echoed in recent formations, with the Custom SoC team led by design expert Bong-Il Park, now promoted to vice president, as per a post on X from GameGPU.

Rivals are not standing still. Qualcomm continues to innovate with its Snapdragon 8 Elite, which will power the Galaxy S25 series, while Apple pushes boundaries with its A18 and M4 chips. Posts on X from users like Abhishek Yadav speculate on 2025 developments, including Samsung’s all-Snapdragon lineup for the S25, but with Exynos re-emerging as a primary platform by 2030, as envisioned by Jason C.

For consumers, this could mean Galaxy phones that feel more distinctive, moving beyond the “Android by default” label. Better optimization might translate to longer battery life and smoother performance in demanding tasks like video editing or augmented reality.

Global Ambitions and Supply Chain Dynamics

Samsung’s semiconductor division is also navigating economic pressures, shifting to quarterly contracts for DRAM supply to prioritize high-margin AI chips, as discussed in X posts from 노랑통닭. This has led to rising component costs, with mobile LPDDR5X prices doubling in 2025, potentially increasing smartphone prices by 25% or more.

Despite these challenges, Samsung’s foundry business remains a strength. Its partnership with NVIDIA, as reported earlier, marks a breakthrough, allowing Samsung to refine processes that could benefit mobile SoCs. Additionally, collaborations like UMC teaming with IMEC on silicon photonics, mentioned in the TrendForce piece, indicate a collaborative environment that Samsung is tapping into.

Looking ahead, the Exynos 2600 is touted as Samsung’s first true flagship silicon in a decade, promising sustained performance matching Apple and Qualcomm, according to X insights from Jason C. This chip could debut in future Galaxy models, building on the foundation laid by the Custom SoC team.

Innovation at the Core: AI and Beyond

The integration of AI is a key driver. Samsung’s Galaxy AI features, expanded to premium devices in 2025, as per X posts from Anthony, will benefit from custom NPUs (neural processing units) in in-house chips. This could enable more advanced on-device capabilities, reducing latency and enhancing privacy.

Furthermore, advancements in battery technology and camera systems, influenced by custom silicon, are on the horizon. While competitors like Xiaomi push silicon-carbon batteries and high-megapixel sensors, as noted in X posts from XiaomiTime, Samsung’s holistic approach could set new standards.

The road to truly custom silicon is fraught with risks, including development delays and market acceptance. Yet, Samsung’s track record in semiconductors—producing everything from memory to displays—suggests it has the resources to succeed.

Forging Ahead in a Silicon-Driven Future

As Samsung invests in this initiative, the broader implications for the tech sector are profound. By controlling more of its silicon destiny, Samsung could influence pricing, innovation cycles, and even geopolitical supply chains, given its role as a major foundry player.

Industry insiders speculate that success here could extend to other product lines, like wearables and PCs, creating a unified ecosystem akin to Apple’s. Reports from Android Headlines emphasize Samsung’s aim to rival Apple and Qualcomm through this dedicated team.

Ultimately, this bet on custom silicon represents Samsung’s vision for a future where its smartphones are not just assembled but engineered from the silicon up, potentially redefining what users expect from their devices. With the Custom SoC Development Team at the helm, Samsung is poised to turn ambition into reality, one chip at a time.