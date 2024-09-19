Advertise with Us
Samsung Fined $192 Million For Infringing Wireless Charging Patents

Samsung Fined $192 Million For Infringing Wireless Charging Patents
Written by Matt Milano
Thursday, September 19, 2024

    • Samsung has been fined more than $192 million dollars, with a jury concluding the company infringed on Mojo Mobility’s wireless charging patents.

    As reported by Reuters, Mojo says the company’s representatives met with Samsung executives in 2013 to discuss including the company’s wireless charging tech in Samsung’s products. A deal was never reached, but Samsung was accused of using Mojo’s tech anyway, incorporating it in hundreds of products.

    While Samsung has denied any wrongdoing a jury found the company guilty of infringing the patents in question. To make matters worse, the jury found the infringement was willful, which opens the door to the judge increasing the fine by as much as three times what the jury awarded.

    This isn’t the first time Samsung has been accused of copying other products. Apple famously sued the Korean electronics firm for copying its iPhone designs, ultimately forcing Samsung to settle after it lost its appeal in 2017.

