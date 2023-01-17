Samsung Expands ‘Self-Repair’ to Include Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Book Pro Series

Samsung is expanding its Self-Repair program to include Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra family, and the Galaxy Book Pro 15” and Galaxy Book Pro 360 15” PCs.

Samsung is one of the leading companies dipping its foot into the self-repair market, along with Apple and Microsoft. According to the company, it is significantly expanding the supported models.

“The Self-Repair program has exceeded our expectations and we hear one resounding message: people want more models. Enterprise customers in particular told us they need solutions for PCs,” said Mark Williams, Vice President of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America. “People want to get more out of their devices and need durable products that last. Samsung is committed to offering Care options that meet their needs.”

The company is partnering with iFixit to make repairing the Galaxy Book Pros easier.