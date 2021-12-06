Salesforce: Workplace Automation Leads to Greater Job Satisfaction

Salesforce has released a new report on workplace automation, showing it leads to substantially improved job satisfaction.

Workplace automation is often thought of in terms of efficiency and productivity. According to Salesforce, however, it has significant benefits to employee well-being.

The company’s research shows that 89% of employees using workplace automation were more satisfied with their jobs, while 84% were more satisfied with their company. Even more telling, 91% of full-time workers say automation helps them achieve a better work/life balance.

Cross-team collaboration also improved. Using low code automation tools led to 90% of IT users crediting automation with more satisfying collaboration across departments.

Salesforce says the research provides a roadmap for companies looking to help employees avoid burnout, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.