Salesforce Will Enforce MFA Beginning February 1

Salesforce users will need to enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) by February 1 if they want to maintain access to their Salesforce products.

MFA is an important element in modern cybersecurity, using multiple factors to secure accounts. The factors can be a combination of username, password, security key, app authenticator, etc.

In an effort to increase security, Salesforce is making MFA a mandatory option for all users, effective February 1.

Beginning February 1, 2022, Salesforce will require customers to use MFA in order to access Salesforce products. All internal users who log in to Salesforce products (including partner solutions) through the user interface must use MFA for every login. We encourage you to start planning for this change now, and where possible, begin implementing MFA.

Salesforce has published a support document to help companies prepare for the transition. All Salesforce users would do well to review it.