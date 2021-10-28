Salesforce Unveils New Field Service to Help Mobile Workers

Salesforce has unveiled new Field Service tools in an effort to empower mobile workers.

Salesforce is establishing itself as a leader in the remote workforce market. The company recently acquired Slack and has made no secret of its goal to become the “digital HQ” for its customers.

In line with that goal, Salesforce has introduced four new Field Service features, aimed at helping businesses empower their remote and mobile workers.

The new features include Enhanced Scheduling and Optimization Engine, designed to help companies schedule and manage complex jobs, such as those requiring multiple steps. Lightning Web Components will allow Salesforce companies to customize their Salesforce Field Service app to meet their specific needs. Appointment Assistant Self-Service Scheduling empowers customers to create, manage, and cancel their own appointments. Visual Remote Assistant Two-Way Video allows agents and customers communicate via video chat.

“With customers and employees looking for fast and easy service, the field service industry is ripe for change,” said Paul Whitelam, GM of Field Service Management at Salesforce. “Salesforce is continuing to evolve our field service management platform to meet the needs of customers and field service employees in this all-digital world, and these latest innovations bring more trust, speed, and convenience to every field service interaction.”