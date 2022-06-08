Salesforce Launches Its NFT Platform

Salesforce has launched its anticipated NFT platform as a pilot program, providing a way for customers to mint and sell NFTs.

The NFT market has experienced explosive growth, with Bloomberg reporting the market topped $40 billion in 2021. Salesforce announced plans to establish an NFT marketplace in February, even dealing with employee backlash over the plans. The company has now launched its platform, Salesforce NFT Cloud as a pilot program.

Salesforce touts its solution as providing a trusted way to launch NFTs.

We are building security and trust into every layer of the NFT Cloud pilot, including audited smart contract templates to protect sellers and buyers; branded first-party marketplaces to provide controlled, secure checkout experiences; and fraud prevention tools to help keep your brand’s NFTs out of the hands of bots and bad actors.

The company also says NFT Cloud will not support proof-of-work blockchains, instead applying its goal of delivering net zero solutions to NFT Cloud.

In line with our net zero emissions commitment, and to help our customers reach or stay net zero, our NFT Cloud pilot will automatically calculate carbon emissions of blockchain options, and allow the user to offset the emissions through trusted, high-quality carbon credits. Beyond our direct impact, we are collaborating with organizations, such as the Crypto Climate Accord, to drive sustainability in the Web3 space.

Salesforce has clearly taken the objections of its employees to heart, as environmental concerns and the “unregulated, highly speculative financial assets” were two of the biggest objections they had to the company’s plans.