Salesforce Hiring 1,000 Sales Personnel for Agentforce

Salesforce is going all-in on its Agentforce AI products, with plans to hire 1,000 sales personnel to further promote the platform.

Salesforce introduced Agentforce in mid-September, attempting to fill a need for more advanced AI agents that went beyond AI copilots or chatbots.

“Agentforce represents the Third Wave of AI—advancing beyond copilots to a new era of highly accurate, low-hallucination intelligent agents that actively drive customer success. Unlike other platforms, Agentforce is a revolutionary and trusted solution that seamlessly integrates AI across every workflow, embedding itself deeply into the heart of the customer journey. This means anticipating needs, strengthening relationships, driving growth, and taking proactive action at every touchpoint,” CEO Marc Benioff said at the time. “While others require you to DIY your AI, Agentforce offers a fully tailored, enterprise-ready platform designed for immediate impact and scalability. With advanced security features, compliance with industry standards, and unmatched flexibility. Our vision is bold: to empower one billion agents with Agentforce by the end of 2025. This is what AI is meant to be.”

According to Bloomberg, the company has seen “amazing momentum” for AgentForce.

“Agentforce became available just two weeks ago and we’re already hearing incredible feedback from our customers,” Benioff said in a message.

Benioff has made no secret of his disdain for other AI products, especially Microsoft Copilot.

But we’re seeing that breakthrough occur because, with our new Agentforce platform, we’re going to make a quantum leap for in AI, and that’s why it wants you all at Dreamforce because I want you to have your hands on this technology to really understand this. This is not copilots. So, many customers are so disappointed in what they bought from Microsoft Copilots because they’re not getting the accuracy and the response that they want. Microsoft has disappointed so many customers with AI.

Given that many tech companies are laying off employees, often among sales teams, the fact that Salesforce is looking to hire 1,000 sales personnel is an indication just how much demand the company is seeing for Agentforce.