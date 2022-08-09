Salesforce Has New COO Amid Executive Shakeup

Salesforce has a new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and its Chief Revenue Officer has been moved to a strategic role within the company.

Salesforce filed an SEC document detailing a small but significant executive shakeup. Brian Millham, who has been serving as Chief Customer Success Officer, has been appointed President and COO, effective August 8, 2022.

Simultaneously, Gavin Patterson has been moved from President and Chief Revenue Officer to Chief Strategy Officer, also effective August 8, 2022. Salesforce says Patterson will “help the Company continue to innovate and deliver customer success” in his new role.

“Over the last two years, he has been our CRO, overseeing the most rapid growth period in Salesforce’s history,” a memo seen by Business Insider states. “Gavin will help guide our strategy as we innovate, deliver customer success, and supercharge Salesforce’s growth for decades to come.”