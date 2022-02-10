Salesforce Developing NFT Platform

Salesforce is getting in on the NFT bandwagon, telling employees it is developing its own NFT platform.

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) have taken the digital world by storm. Born out of the same blockchain that powers cryptocurrencies, NFTs are unique digital assets, such as digital art, that can be bought and sold. In fact, some NFTs have already fetched millions of dollars.

Salesforce clearly sees the potential of NFTs, with co-CEOs Marc Benioff and Bret Taylor telling employees about the company’s plans to develop its NFT platform, according to CNBC. CNBC’s sources asked not to be named, since the event where the announcement was made was a private one. Similarly, Salesforce has not made an official statement regarding its plans.

Nonetheless, as one of the leading cloud-based software providers, Salesforce embracing NFTs could help propel the tech even further into the mainstream.