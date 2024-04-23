Salesforce Delivers Slack AI to All Paid Customers

Salesforce is giving all paid Slack users access to Slack AI, allowing users to tap into generative AI to improve productivity.

Salesforce has been integrating Slack and its capabilities across its platform since acquiring the service. The company now touts the benefits of Slack AI, and what it can bring to customers.

A new recap feature that delivers a daily morning digest containing summaries of channels a user wants to follow, but can’t always make immediate time for. Once a user adds a channel to their recap, they’ll receive a daily digest with anything they may have missed. Slack AI will help users get started with personalized recommendations of which channels to add based on Slack activity.

Search answers that deliver personalized, intelligent responses to conversational questions. Users get clear and concise answers in plain language with direct citations to relevant Slack messages, allowing users to verify the information and dive deeper if they’d like.

Conversation summaries that generate highlights from accessible channels and threads. Users can catch up on unread messages, summarize the last seven days, or set a custom date range to summarize. Clear sources are included in each summary, allowing users to dive deeper into a highlight.

Salesforce says customers are already seen significant savings from using Slack AI.

Customers are already saving an average of 97 minutes per user each week using Slack AI to find answers, distill knowledge, and spark ideas, according to an internal analysis. Yet, while 94% of executives say that incorporating AI into their organization is an urgent priority, only 1 in 4 desk workers report that they have tried AI tools at work, according to the latest research by the Workforce Lab from Slack.

Saleforce says it will continue to improve Slack AI, adding additional data sources, including Slack apps, files, canvases, and clips. This will help users gain even more value from the app.

“Slack is crucial for us. The enhanced search capabilities of Slack AI have been really helpful to fast-track answers, especially when it comes to logistics. When I need to get my CEO a fast answer at 2 p.m. on a Friday, I can use Slack AI’s search function. I’ve only been using Slack AI for about a month, but it’s already helped me quickly find answers countless times, and is saving me at least 30 minutes a day.” — Andy Kung, VP of Operations, Beyond Better Foods