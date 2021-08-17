Salesforce Competed With Zoom to Acquire Five9

Zoom made headlines in July when it announced it was purchasing Five9, despite apparently having competition from Salesforce.

Five9 is a leading intelligent cloud contact center provider, making it natural fit for Zoom. Zoom’s roots were primarily in the enterprise before the pandemic made the company a household name and Five9 will help it bolster its services in that core market.

According to an SEC filing, Zoom was not alone in trying to acquire Five9, with another company also interested in a deal. While the filing doesn’t reveal who that company was, according to Business Insider, RBC analysts believe it was Salesforce.

Salesforce recently acquired Slack and has been very vocal in its goal of creating a “digital HQ” to help companies reinvent their productivity. Salesforce itself has been one of the most open in embracing hybrid and remote workflows, and clearly sees pandemic-fueled workplace changes as a long-term factor.

Given that Salesforce was not able to complete a deal with Five9, it will be interesting to see if the company tries to snap up one of its competitors.