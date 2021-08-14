Youreka Labs, a company that enables Salesforce-based businesses to build assistants using no-code development, has raised $8.5 million.

No-code development is the next major evolution of software development, with Gartner predicting 80% of services and products will be created using low-code or no-code development by 2024. Youreka’s solutions focus on helping Salesforce enterprises use low-code to create assistants, an area with a growing need as a result of pandemic-fueled worker shortages.

Youreka’s mission is to help close this skills gap by upskilling frontline workers. By making it easy to complete complex procedures in the field with less training and experience, Youreka improves customer service and opens access to new career opportunities.

Led by Boulder Ventures and Grotech Ventures, with Salesforce Ventures joining them, Youreka has raised $8.5 million in Series A funding. The investment comes after the company saw 300% growth in 2020.

“The new investment and collaboration with Salesforce will help us to further our innovation and expand our reach,” said Youreka CEO and former GM of IBM Cloud Platform Bill Karpovich. “While new technologies such as AI and automation are often viewed as putting people out of work and depersonalizing customer service, Youreka helps individuals do their very best work and helps organizations deliver exceptional experiences. This is an important technology with broad application. We are excited to enter the next chapter of market leadership, growth and impact.”