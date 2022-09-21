Salesforce and AWS Deepen Partnership With Salesforce Genie

Salesforce and AWS are deepening their partnership with the release of Salesforce Genie.

Salesforce and AWS are the leaders in their respective industries, making collaboration between the two companies a natural step. As part of Dreamforce, the two companies have announced deepening integration between their two platforms. Customers will be able “to use Amazon SageMaker, AWS’s machine learning (ML) modeling service, alongside Einstein, Salesforce’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology.”

The key to these new integrations is Salesforce Genie, “a hyperscale real-time data platform that powers the entire Salesforce Customer 360 platform.” The new tool is designed to help companies make the most of the data they have, adapting to changes in real-time.

“Einstein makes it easy for our customers across every industry to get started with AI. With over 175 billion predictions per day across the Salesforce Customer 360, Einstein operates at a massive scale and helps our customers across every industry sell smarter, deepen customer relationships, scale customer support, and personalize experiences,” said Rahul Auradkar, EVP and GM, Unified Data Services and Einstein at Salesforce. “By opening our platform, we’re enabling data scientists and developers to bring their own AI models with SageMaker, and quickly deploy custom AI into the Salesforce Platform. And, with Salesforce Genie, tap into real-time data that makes it easier than ever to hyper-personalize every moment and every application, in real time.”

“The biggest challenge customers face today isn’t that they don’t have data — it’s that the data isn’t connected, and it’s difficult to glean business insights or easily put that data into action. With Amazon SageMaker and Salesforce, we aim to solve this challenge by enabling data scientists and developers to successfully build, deploy, and run high-quality machine learning models at scale,” said Ankur Mehrotra, Director, Amazon SageMaker at AWS. “Amazon SageMaker offers the deepest and broadest set of machine learning services and we’re excited to help our joint customers accelerate innovation and time-to-value by bringing our collective product suites, ecosystems, and resources together.”