Salesforce Adds AI-Driven Improvements to Service Cloud

Salesforce has announced AI-driven improvements to Service Cloud, aimed at helping service agents and their customers.

Salesforce is the leading customer relationship management (CRM) vendor and a powerhouse in the SaaS industry. The company recently acquired Slack, and is a major proponent of a digital-first workflow moving forward. Salesforce is positioning itself as the provider of a “digital HQ,” bringing together the services and products companies need to thrive in the new hybrid workplace.

As part of that, the company is improving its Service Now platform, recognizing that top-notch service is one of the defining features of companies that have survived the pandemic.

“The businesses that have thrived over the last 18 months are those that embraced digital tools to deliver excellent customer and employee service experiences with trust and transparency,” said Clara Shih, CEO of Service Cloud, Salesforce. “With new AI and process automation for Service Cloud, as well as Slack to provide a digital hub to quickly resolve issues across teams and departments, we’re giving agents more time to focus on providing human-centric service and giving customers fast, proactive service to build trust and loyalty.”

To help companies better meet the needs of customers, Salesforce is introducing a number of new AI-driven workflows, including Customer Service Incident Management, Omni-Channel Flow and Robotic process automation capabilities (RPA) for Service Cloud.

The company is also introducing new and improved digital contact center capabilities. These include Einstein Conversation Mining, a Natural Language Processing (NLP) system to help prioritize customer interactions; persistent in-app and web messaging; virtual remote assistant; Workforce Engagement Intraday Management; and Service Cloud Voice for phone, digital channels and CRM data.